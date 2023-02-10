Vigo County Commissioners looking to rid the city of an old eye sore

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As you park in the grass lots of The Mill to enjoy a summer concert, you may have noticed the old, abandoned building on the property.
After years of letting the building sit empty, county commissioners say a decision on what to do with the building will be made in the coming weeks.
The building that sits on the property of The Mill was built in the 1930s and has served many purposes. But now, it is being used as a shelter by many homeless people in the area.
Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer says there have recently been multiple complaints about the building.
"Well, quite frankly, some of the biggest complaints have come from local fire departments," he said. "All kinds of negative activity going on and there are constantly little fires within the building. The fire department has pretty much said that if the building is on fire again, there is not much they can do."
As of Tuesday, potential bidders had ten days to submit their bids for the property. Bids must be submitted by 2:00 P.M. on February 17th.
Switzer says that no final decision has been made at this time.
"We are not to the point of being 100% committed to demolishing the building," he said. "We just want to know how much it is going to cost, potentially cost the county, to get rid of this building. It is an eye sore for the Drake family and the development that they have had here and the success that they have had on the back of this property."
Switzer says public safety is the main focus when making a decision with the building.
"We are concerned about people's public safety," he said. "the building is in terrible condition. Also, recognizing that somebody along the way could potentially develop this building if something comes along and we make that decision."
Switzer mentioned that after a bid is selected, the commissioners will have to ask the council for appropriations to take the building down.