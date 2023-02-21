Vigo County commissioners look for grant money to help with Riley spur trail

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update on the latest from the Riley spur trail project.
The plan is to create a trail in Riley on a stretch of old railroad tracks.
Now, Vigo County commissioners are looking for grant money to fund building costs for the trail.
Commissioner Mike Morris shared that they are currently looking at a grant of around $400,000. He says money like that would greatly boost the project's progress.
"I mean, this is huge. It's money that we could get if we work hard, and the taxpayers of Vigo County could enjoy that," Morris said.
Morris shared that while $400,000 sounds like a lot of money, it would only cover a part of the costs for the project.
He says, overall, they are hoping to budget $900,000 for the trail.