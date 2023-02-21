 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From noon to 10 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southerly winds increase during the
afternoon and evening hours across most of Central Indiana. Any
shower or thunderstorm that develops within the windy
environment will have the potential to produce even stronger
wind gusts up to 60 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Vigo County commissioners look for grant money to help with Riley spur trail

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update on the latest from the Riley spur trail project.

The plan is to create a trail in Riley on a stretch of old railroad tracks.

Now, Vigo County commissioners are looking for grant money to fund building costs for the trail.

Commissioner Mike Morris shared that they are currently looking at a grant of around $400,000. He says money like that would greatly boost the project's progress.

"I mean, this is huge. It's money that we could get if we work hard, and the taxpayers of Vigo County could enjoy that," Morris said.

Morris shared that while $400,000 sounds like a lot of money, it would only cover a part of the costs for the project.

He says, overall, they are hoping to budget $900,000 for the trail.

Recommended for you