Vigo County Commissioners hold a second public meeting to discuss the future for Markle Mill Dam

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - North Terre Haute residents have a soft spot for the Markle Mill Dam. However, it seems some have come to realize that maybe it's time for the dam to go.
Dave Lawrence has been a resident of Otter Creek Township for about the last 55 years. He happens to have a very close connection with the dam. A connection that made him strongly oppose the possible demolition.
"I've worked on it through the years. I worked on it in ‘83 with a grass roots group of people," said Lawrence.
A lot of residents, like Lawrence, have spent their childhood and created life-long memories out at the dam. This created a lot of emotion in residents.
"A lot of people got a lot of emotion. They grew up there, fished. I did it with my family. A lot of history. Afraid to lose the history," Lawrence said.
County commissioners have said that a year ago it would have cost over $200,000 to remove the dam. They suspect that that cost has gone up a little from there. Now, there is a grant available that will cover over half of the potential cost. Commissioners say they submitted another application to cover another 40 percent.
“We potentially have the ability to get 80 to 90 percent of this grant covered at a very low cost to taxpayers. We won't know that information until July, but we're waiting for that to come through." said Vigo County Commissioner, Chris Switzer.
Switzer says that a decision has to be made soon or else the opportunity to get the money will be gone. They are also racing against mother nature. If the dam completely gives way, it will cost millions to clean up and renovate, which will inevitably happen in the near future.
Residents like Lawrence have come to realize that saying goodbye to a childhood landmark may be the best answer.
"Like I said, I was opposed to it originally because there's historical value. But, now I think it probably ought to be done," said Lawrence.
If the dam is demolished commissioners say that they plan to clean up the area, creating a nicer park for families to enjoy for years to come.