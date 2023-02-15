Vigo County Commissioners hold a public meeting to discuss plans for Markle Mill Dam

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A dam that's been around for more than 200 years is falling apart. Now the question is: what should Vigo County do with the structure?
That was the topic of a public informational meeting tonight. The Vigo County Commissioners hosted it.
It was clear to see that the Markle Mill Dam means a lot to many people in Vigo County. They want to know what the plan is for the dam.
Officials have found that the Markle Mill Dam does not have much time before nature washes it out. Water spews out the middle of the dam and around the sides. There has been discussion about removing the dam.
"We know that the dam is going to fail someday. We don't know when it's going to be, but we have the opportunity right now with the state and federal government to take care of 90% of the dam removal," said Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer.
However, most Vigo County residents don't want to see yet another historical landmark be torn down. The important thing to the community is maintaining that history.
Ben Porter is one resident who actually lives in the Markle Mill House. He says he's split on the decision.
"It was a draw. It's one of the reasons we looked at the house. Just knowing the history of the dam and the mill itself," said Porter.
Some question whether the dam could just be rehabilitated. However, officials had a quick response to that - the rehab would be illegal. That's because it's a low-head dam. Officials say this type of dam causes a specific danger to anyone who would fall in. However, there was also another option.
"We talked about building a step dam in its place, which would cost between 5 to 7 million dollars. We need to realize that there's bedrock and stone underneath there. Once all the sediment is gone it could have a white water effect there," said Switzer.
Porter hopes that whatever is decided that the dam's legacy can be preserved.
"My hope is that it's done with care and that it's done in a way that returns it to something that it once was. At the same time they take the time in making sure it's presentable," Porter said.
Again, nothing has been decided yet. Commissioners will hold another meeting where people can comment on March 1, 2023.