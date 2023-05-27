Vigo County commissioners have 18 houses slated for demolition this spring - more on the demolition project

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County commissioners have already begun the demolition of the old IP building on the Mill property in the west side of Terre Haute. Now, they're planning on demolishing neglected or run-down buildings in residential areas.
Vigo County commissioners have been going through the procedure to demolish certain buildings for the past 2 years now. As of now, there are currently 18 houses on their spring list for demolition.
Vigo County Commissioner, Mike Morris, has been one of the heads of this operation since he's been in office. He says this is more than just showing up with a bulldozer. There's a process.
"You have to have hearings. You have to bring people in. Obviously, you or I would have a choice to demolish it, remodel, take care of it, or sell," said Morris. "But some people don't do that. At that point in time we step in and remove it."
Morris says that in years past the council has allocated around $100,000. But, this year that has been bumped up to $200,000, of which commissioners have already spent around $116,000 for this year.
Morris says that the demolition will not only help with beautification of certain neighborhoods, but also improve the quality of life.
"These places are really health hazards. They have animals in them, and who knows whatever else is in there. They deteriorate as everything deteriorates," said Morris.
And as for the vacant lots if or when a house is taken out, the property still belongs to the owner. But, Morris says that since they've begun this process, many people have been taking care of these problems themselves.
Commissioners have noticed that Vigo County residents seem to be happy with the project.
"People see something coming down in a neighborhood that's been there for quite a while. And they say, ‘Well can't you just get this one here? It's down the road from me,’" said Morris.
The commissioners have taken bids for the spring season and will be awarding them very soon. Morris says that some contractors are already gearing up.