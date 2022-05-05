Vigo County commissioners continue to push for new trail in Riley - fear the train could leave the station

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County commissioners have been pushing for a new trail in Riley.
They are asking for approximately $1.3 million from the Vigo County Council to bring life to the old abandoned Riley spur trail.
Last month, the council tabled the request.
On Wednesday, commissioners brought new information to the council's attention.
Commissioners say this trail will bring health, growth, and business to Vigo County.
However, some Riley residents are still pushing back.
They are concerned it will promote trespassing and disrupt the peace.
Commissioners tell News 10 they first need approval to buy the land. Then, they can get a design system in place that addresses some of the landowner's concerns.
"As things come up, as landowners have requests -- it is our part to be good neighbors and to make sure that everything works well together because if it doesn't what's the point in doing the project," Vigo County commissioner Brendan Kearns said.
The Indiana Railroad has set a strict June 1st deadline to purchase the tracks.
Now, because that date is quickly approaching, both residents and the council want to know what happens to the railroad if it is not purchased?
"If it doesn't pass, then the county's not responsible for fixing the railroad crossings out in the town of Riley. If they come to us and say why aren't you going to fix this. We're going to say 'hey, it's not our property,'" Kearns said.
If the council chooses not to fund this project, Riley landowners hope the property goes back to them.
Kearns tells News 10 that is still to be determined.
Kearns says if they are not given the green light at next week's council meeting, he fears the county will never get an opportunity like this again.
The train will have left the station.
The council will vote on the future of the trail next Wednesday.