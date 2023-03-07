Vigo County commissioners consider future location of 911 operation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County commissioners are eyeing a possible solution to concerns about the current 911 facility.
Tuesday, they discussed an interest in buying the former FBI field office at 21 West Wabash Avenue, near the courthouse.
The county is considering demolishing the old jail because of its condition, but the facility is still home to the county's 911 operation.
The commissioners plan to ask the county council for two appraisals during Tuesday evening's council meeting.
There has not been any official bid.