Vigo County Commissioners ask for money to demolish an abandoned building on The Mill property

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County commissioners asked the County Council for money to tear down an abandoned building.
The commissioners asked the county council for a little more than $122,000 to tear down and remove debris from the former International Paper building.
The building sits on the same property as the Mill in Terre Haute. It was built in the 1930's and has served many purposes. But now, it's mostly used as a shelter for squatters.
Commissioner Chris Switzer says it's time for the building to come down.
“Ultimately we came down to the conclusion to have the building knocked down. It's a safety concern for us from a liability standpoint from the county,” said Switzer
McGuire Excavating and Trucking, Inc. has already been selected for the demolition.