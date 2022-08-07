Vigo County Commissioners and County Council debate the use of ARP money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County commissioners want to use another $2 million to repair several of the county's aging and failing culverts. There is only one issue, the county council heard these plans last week and were unimpressed.
Mike Morris and fellow commissioners want to use federal money to pay for a 17-culvert project. Each culvert is reviewed once every five years and after the latest review there were 16 that came back as critical.
"We have a book of all these structures identified," Morris said. "At some point, we just have to replace them."
Morris also explained that the county could use other dollars to get some of those 17-projects done but it would not have nearly the same positive impacts on drivers and people living in the area.
County council members say they are looking for something more.
Following a meeting, last week council member, Todd Thacker, explained his desire to tackle a bigger, more transformative, project.
"We want to see a strategic plan that encompasses the whole $20 million," Thacker said. "We know that it is a tall order but we don't want to just peace mail it out and realize that we missed something."
Now, if the council does approve the plan the county engineer says that most, if not all, construction projects would be done by the end of the year.
The next council meeting is Tuesday, August 9.