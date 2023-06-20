Vigo County commissioners address Keyrock Energy's decision to withdraw rezoning request

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County commissioners, along with members of the public, met at the Vigo County annex to announce that Keyrock Energy has officially pulled it's request to rezone two locations in Terre Haute.

On Monday evening, Keyrock Energy's attorney representative released a statements saying, "On behalf of Keyrock Energy, we are withdrawing the petitions to rezone the two pieces of property in western Vigo County."

People at the meeting thanked the commissioners for hearing their concerns.

"For them it is routine business but for the people who are attending, the community members who are attending, they probably aren't regular participants in these meetings," said Jerold Hargis, a community member. "The commissioners were very tolerant and allowed them to express themselves."

Commissioner Chris Switzer says this project has received the most community involvement he has seen.

"I don't know that there is a project that I have received more phone calls or emails about then something like this," he said. "I am excited to receive those and that way I can make a good decision that benefits them. So, that collaboration will always be important in this community."

Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard says that Keyrock Energy could already be looking for other locations for methane drilling wells in the area.

"From what we understand they may be looking at another cite," he said. "Maybe it is a site that is not populated at all, not sure. That may change the citizens decision on if they would oppose or not."

Hargis says he, along with the rest of the community, think Keyrock will try again before it is all said and done.

"Like some of the people attending the meeting today I am concerned that as to what the next steps are going to be because this is a very lucrative opportunity for them," said Hargis. "It doesn't seem like they would easily give up."

Commissioner Switzer and Clinkenbeard told News 10 that had it been revisited today, it would have been an unanimous vote against rezoning the requested land in west Terre Haute.