Vigo County Clerk's Office fights for pay increase among mass employee exodus

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Workers in one Vigo County department are asking the Vigo County Council for a pay raise.
We told you last month, that the Clerk's Office lost 12 of its employees this year.
Now, it's 13.
Deputy Clerk LeAnna Moore says they've left for higher-paying county government jobs. However, one councilman believes that's not exactly the case.
"My concern at the time is everyone leaving for higher pay because that's the impression that they are putting out there. They are not," Councilman David Thompson said.
Thompson wants to see the exit interviews from those that left before moving forward with the office's request for a pay raise.
Moore is fighting to raise the pay from $18.09 an hour to $20 for full-time clerks.
Thompson -- who doubles as head of the budget committee -- says their hands are tied right now.
He says the council is still waiting on a study from Baker Tilly. The study will compare average clerk's office pay across the state.
"A lot of departments believe they're underpaid. Most of them believe they are underpaid. That's why we went forth with that study. We, with the current economy, didn't want to throw money at things."
On the other hand, councilman Todd Thacker believes they can find a temporary solution to help the clerk's office right now.
He suggests a stipend for the clerk's office employees during the election period.
"We need to take care of it. I think it's really important. I don't think that they should suffer because Baker Tilly hasn't gotten our reports," Councilman Todd Thacker said.
Although, he does agree with Thompson's wish for exit interviews.
"We get to see an unbiased opinion of what went on."
With elections in just a few months, Moore hopes they can come to an agreement.
"There's got to be something the county can do to help the clerk's office retain employees," Moore said.
The council will vote on this next Tuesday.