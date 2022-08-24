Vigo County Clerk's Office fights for better pay after losing a third of its staff this election year

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Workers in one Vigo County department are asking for a pay raise.
That's after 12 of its employees quit this year, three of them leaving within the last two weeks!
Employees from the Vigo County Clerk's Office are switching to other government positions, and it's due to one reason in particular...pay.
In a letter to the Vigo County Council that states, "I'm coming to you with a situation that continues to escalate. As you know from other meetings, the Clerk's Office is always fighting to keep employees."
Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman tells News 10, that the Clerk's Office is asking the Vigo County Council for a nearly $2 an hour pay raise for its full-time clerks.
"Since the beginning of the year this year, we've lost 12 people and of those 12 people -- eight of them have gone to higher paying jobs within the county," Newman said.
Newman wants to see the pay increase from $18.09 an hour to $20 an hour. Here's how the pay compares to other county departments:
"We need to make sure that we're getting good people, and the way to do that is good compensation. Retaining those people is just as important as getting those people."
With it being an election year, Newman says keeping their office fully staffed and trained is extremely important.
"The elections will be affected that's just the way it is, there's a whole lot of training that we'll have to do, and extra training that we'll have to do. Extra training, takes up more time and resources."
Vigo County Deputy Clerk, LeAnna Moore says it's been a frustrating time.
"It's disheartening when you have so many in a short period of time. I had three in a two-week span," Deputy Clerk LeAnna Moore said.
The council's budget committee is nearly done with its 2023 plan, but they still have to solidify county salaries. This request is on the list.
"I know that this has been a concern with their office. We've talked about it before in council. We're still in the midst of getting our salary study," council and budget committee member Marie Theisz said.
The committee will meet on Monday to discuss county salaries.
In total, the clerk's office is asking for about $144,000 from the council.
The county council will hear this proposal in person at next month's Sunshine Meeting.