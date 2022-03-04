Vigo County casino on agenda for next Indiana Gaming Commission meeting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County Casino Project is on the agenda for the next Indiana Gaming Commission meeting.
It's expected the gaming commission will take up the matter of the new proposed location for the Queen of Terre Haute Casino.
The casino's original location was behind the Haute City Center.
Local officials and public opinion helped to push Churchill Downs to move the location east.
The gaming commission must approve of the relocation before it actually happens.
The meeting will take place Tuesday, March 8 at 2 p.m. eastern time.
You can watch the meeting online.