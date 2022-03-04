Vigo County casino on agenda for next Indiana Gaming Commission meeting

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River from Montezuma through Mount Carmel. White River at Hazleton and Petersburg. .Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg and Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Both rivers have crested and are receding. Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Flood waters begin to enter the two breaks in the Honey Creek Levee maintained by the Honey Creek Levee Association. These two breaks occurred during the April 2013 flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CST Friday /11:30 AM EST Friday/ the stage was 16.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CST Friday /11:30 AM EST Friday/ was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&