Vigo County CASA looking for volunteers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County CASA is in dire need of volunteers.
The organization hosted an event Thursday morning to help bring in more volunteers.
It held a "Couples for CASA" brunch.
Staff at CASA say 25 people came out interested in becoming CASA.
Organizers said they need staff so children always have people watching them and taking care of them.
They say the worst-case scenario would be children not having someone to defend them in court and being put on a waitlist.
"It's crucial that we get more eyes on the child. Because, if we lose any staff positions or more volunteers, we'll have to go back to a waitlist," Vigo County CASA Program Director, Glenna Cheesman said.
If you are interested in becoming a CASA, you can call the county office at 812-231-5658 or email them at casa.info@vigocounty.in.gov.