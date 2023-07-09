Vigo County CASA holds its We-Can-A-Thon for child abuse awareness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is doing its part to prevent child abuse with this event!
Vigo County CASA is kicking off its We-Can-A-Thon initiative this weekend! The group is out at the Vigo County Fairgrounds collecting empty soda and drinking cans.
For every 5 or more cans, you get entered to win the grand prize tailgate package. Organizers say it's about creating a better future for our children!
"This is a way that anyone can help. Pick up cans, save cans. We're recycling for the community. We're making a better environment for our children, but then we're also providing the necessary things that we do for all of the children that we serve in Vigo County -- so it's a win/win for everyone," said Glenna Cheesman, executive director for CASA.
The group is collecting cans today until July 15th from 2 to 9 p.m. The money from the cans goes directly to Vigo County CASA. The goal is to collect 300,000 cans, which equals a $5,000 donation to the program.