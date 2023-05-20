Vigo County CASA holds its annual rummage sale to provide for local children and families

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Today was a great day for a rummage sale! And that's exactly what one local organization did today.
Vigo County CASA held its 5th annual rummage sale! This was a free-will donation sale, which is CASA's biggest fundraising event of the year. This event helps CASA provide for Wabash Valley children.
CASA holds a back to school event in August where kids can get the clothes and backpacks from this donation sale for the school year. Leaders talk about the impact an event like this has.
"You can throw a pebble and you watch that ring just kinda grow, grow, grow. And that's how CASA's impact works. Just those little things that can make a massive change," said Glenna Cheesman, Vigo County CASA director.
Cheesman says CASA is always looking for volunteers. If you'd like to get involved, click here.