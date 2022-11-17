Vigo County bridge reopens after it was closed for construction

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A well-traveled road in Vigo County is reopening after some major construction.
Greencastle Road will be open for the first time in several months.
County crews have been working to replace a bridge on the road since August.
The bridge reconstruction project wrapped up Thursday afternoon.
Vigo County Commissioner Brenden Kearns says it's possible an overweight vehicle drove over the bridge, causing significant damage.
He says other road projects are still going on in the area. They won't result in road closures.