Vigo County Board of Health third quarter meeting recap

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. - The Vigo County Board of Health had its third quarter meeting on Wednesday.
Current Covid-19 numbers were one of the topics discussed.
In Indiana, Covid-19 numbers are up, and the same can be said right here in Vigo County.
Vigo County Health Commissioner Darren Brucken, says those numbers are waxing and waning with each day. He says there were 108 reported cases on Monday, 91 on Tuesday, and 19 on Wednesday.
However, that doesn't account for all of the people who use at-home testing kits.
Another hot topic at Wednesday's meeting was the increasingly hot temperatures.
The combination of the current heat and little rain can create breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Mike Grayless with Vigo County vector control says we need more rain to flush out stagnant water.
Grayless says people can do their part by emptying bird baths, kid's toys, tires, and little play pools in their yards. He urges people to dump water from these items daily.
The board will meet again on October 19th.