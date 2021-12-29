Vigo County below the state average of high school graduation rates

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Education released the state's latest graduation rates on Wednesday.
Statewide, 86.69 percent of students in the class of 2021 graduated. That number is down from the last two years.
More than 78 percent graduated without requiring a waiver. More than 40 percent of students graduated with honors.
The numbers in Vigo County were significantly lower. Vigo County reported a 77 percent graduation rate, with 71 percent not needing a waiver.
See the full breakdown here.