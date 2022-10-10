Vigo County ballot issue finds a $32,000 solution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During Sunday's emergency board meeting, a vote was made to not make any changes to electronic ballots. But on Monday, Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman held a second emergency meeting to announce that changes will be made.
Early Monday morning, News 10 received a call from the County Clerk's office. The call notified that Clerk Brad Newman was making an announcement at 10 a.m.
Newman announced that there would be another emergency meeting at 2:00 p.m.
During the meeting, it was announced that changes will be made to the ball as it appears to the voters.
Newman said it will cost $32,000 to re-code the ballot. He also expressed that this money will come from the Vigo County Clerks budget, and not from taxpayers.
Newman explained why the vote was changed just over 24 hours after the initial motion was not seconded.
"The wording in the motion was that there was an error made by us and there was not," he said. "I am not going to second a motion that's not well written and that's inaccurate...there was no error."
He went on to also say, "Had they worded it different I think they would have got a second and approved unanimously."
While changes have been made to the appearance, no changes were made to the ballot itself. Because of this, there will be no additional public testing of the electronic ballots.
Newman explained why the changes are being made now.
"We are going to do this now because we need to make sure that there is...win, lose, or draw there shouldn't be any excuses, right?," he said. "Did you campaign hard enough? Did you go out there and talk to the people or did you lie to them and mislead them? that needs to be chose by the people of Vigo County."
Newman mentioned that all ballots will be fixed and adjusted in time for early voting on Wednesday, October 12th.