VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County arson dog has passed away unexpectedly.

Lucky the Arson Dog died unexpectedly at just three years old. He had spent the last week in Indianapolis getting treatment.

Veterinarians could not find out what was wrong with him. Purdue University will conduct an autopsy.

Vigo County Search and Rescue said they'll find a new arson dog.