Vigo County Area Planning Department made some key decisions on Wednesday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Area Planning Department met on Wednesday to discuss several new developments that could be coming to Terre Haute and the surrounding county soon.
This includes more housing and new businesses given favorable recommendations.
The 12 points ordinance we've been covering had a favorable recommendation. That ordinance will establish new zoning requirements to make it easier for new businesses to locate in the area.
A big talker was the airport zoning proposal, which was tabled so more information could be gathered. That proposal would address the height of a new casino for Terre Haute. The topic will likely come back up for discussion sometime in 2023.
Finally, a proposal to bring an animal research laboratory to the county was met with some opposition from homeowners. There are concerns about smells and loud noises. However, the board decided to move it forward with a favorable recommendation.