Vigo County Area Plan Commission approves new Culver's location among others

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There is some major development coming to Vigo County.
Three motions were passed at Wednesday evening's area planning meeting.
First, the committee approved the location for a new Culver's restaurant. It will be on South U.S. Highway 41 by the Vigo County Fairgrounds.
The former Terre Haute Police Department will become a new studio apartment complex. There will be 111 studio units.
One concern was the availability of parking downtown. However, there are 116 parking spots by the old department building -- providing adequate space. That's according to Assistant Director Sydney Shahar.
Finally, the committee approved a plan to transform the old Heritage Landing Subdivision on 25th and Locust. It will soon become an affordable senior living facility. The facility will be home to 24 one bedroom units, and 42 two bedroom units.