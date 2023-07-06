Vigo County Annex receives security upgrade

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New security features are in place at the Vigo County Annex.
Commissioners asked the county council for money for a security station. The commissioners said securing this building was just as essential as other county offices.
The entrance now features an X-ray bag scanner. There's also a metal detector in place.
"It gives everybody peace of mind that they can come in here and do their work as employees, and also, our customers will feel more at ease coming in and conducting their business on a daily basis," Vigo County Recorder Diana Smith said.
The security station is part of many new safety upgrades at the annex. Recently, the county also partnered with the Vigo County Crisis Management Team to create an emergency action plan.