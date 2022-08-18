 Skip to main content
Vigo County Annex employees ask for better building security

Vigo County Annex

The Vigo County Annex (WTHI File Photo: Chris Essex) 

 By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The employees of the Vigo County Annex building are asking for increased security.

Employees in the building co-authored a letter directed to the Vigo County council.

At the most recent commissioner's meeting, Vigo County assessor Kevin Gardner read the letter.

In the letter, employees supported the commissioner's plan for a new entrance at the annex.

They also felt they deserved the same protection as other government offices. The letter was signed by 77 employees.

It'll also be presented to the Vigo County council.

