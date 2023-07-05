Vigo County 911 lines back up after outage

12:25 a.m. Update — Vigo County Dispatch said its phone lines are back up and running.
Original Story:
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An 911 phone line outage in Vigo County is causing officials to redirect emergency calls to other agencies.
Vigo County Dispatch said it is unable to receive or make calls at this time.
Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer said all calls are being redirected to Parke County and are being answered.
Switzer said it appears to be tied to a provider issue with a company, called INDigital, that does services for multiple counties in Indiana.
Vigo is one of the counties affected, and he said several other counties are also reporting outage issues.