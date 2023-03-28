Vigo County 911 is struggling to fill operator positions

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Senate bill 43 aims to help struggling 911 centers across the state.
It was passed Monday by the house and now heads to the governor's desk for approval. The bill eliminates the requirement that people interested in becoming 911 operators live in a certain area. That means the pool of candidates will increase, hopefully leading to more applicants.
Vigo County 911 says it doesn't have a residency requirement, but it's still struggling to hire more dispatchers.
Vicki Oster is the Vigo County 911 Director. Since the pandemic, she has noticed fewer people applying for 911 operating positions. She believes this shortage stems from a bigger problem.
"We have to have so much training. It takes so long to get trained in this position. I think when people come in, they're overwhelmed," said Oster.
Oster says being a dispatcher is very rewarding, but the job can also be emotionally exhausting.
"I've cried right along with people on the phone that I was talking to, so it's just very difficult, and people don't realize that," said Oster.
911 dispatchers work to get people the help they need as quickly as possible. A shortage of those workers means longer wait times in the most critical moments.
"You have to respond very quickly. It's like being a police or firefighter. You make a decision, good or bad. That's what happens," said Oster.
Vigo County 911 has a plan B if the dispatchers get too overwhelmed.
"We do have a backup if all our operators are busy. It will roll to another agency," said Oster.
Right now, the center has three positions open. Those gaps are causing issues beyond responding to emergencies.
"If someone calls in and takes a vacation, then we're struggling to find people to cover," said Oster.
If you are interested in becoming a 911 dispatcher...You can go here.