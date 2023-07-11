Vigo County 911 Dispatch has had trouble staying online, here's why

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -Vigo County 911 has had trouble staying on line. Since last week, the phone lines have gone down several times. Its something local dispatchers are prepared for, despite the inconvenience.
Issues with its provider has left dispatch unable to make or receive calls. County leaders say the problem has caused quite the headache.
Phone lines are up and running now, but that could change in a matter of minutes. Vigo County 911's phone lines first went down after severe weather rolled through the county. Dispatchers moved to a backup location. Then, more problems began to pop up.
"It took us, it took them a couple of hours to get things back up and running... Normally somewhere in that maze of vendors, there's a problem somewhere that wasn't sending the calls like they should," said Vigo County Dispatch 911 Director, Vickie Oster.
When the lines go down, calls are redirected to neighboring counties or agencies. Most of the calls were sent to Parke County.
It's not clear what caused the issues in the first place. Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer says all issues with the county's provider are repaired.
Oster shared that the phone lines have been down approximately three to four times since the transition. If lines are down, Oster says dispatch has protocols in place when you have an emergency.
"You can call the 238-1661 for city police, and they can get us a message to send a call out," said Oster.
If it's a non-emergency, you can call the sheriff's department or text 911. No matter what, she wants to reassure the public that they have backup plans for everything.
"They still will be able to get what they need, and you know, they'll still be able to get the services that they we provide," said Oster.
You can download "Nixle" to get more information from dispatch. Dispatch could possibly be back at the original office in the next week or so.