Vigo County 4-Her's show off their animals in livestock auction

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County 4-Her's hosted their livestock auction at the Vigo County Fair on Friday.

On Friday morning, we were there as 4-H'ers made last-minute preps to their animals.

Animals are a staple at any county fair, and auctioning them off is a big part of it. Kids spend months learning how to raise, manage and care for the animals in preparation for the auction.

There were cows, pigs, sheep, goats, poultry and more.

Money from the sales will help the kids pay for their animals, their supplies and further their education.

