Vigo Co. Waste Management introduces new mobile app

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River and Wildcat Creek. .Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages are rising again due to the one to over two and a half inches of rain received from Saturday night through this morning. Minor flooding is expected, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1045 PM EST /945 PM CST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70 Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep water and reach capacity with some minor flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM CST Tuesday /9:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was 19.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CST Tuesday /9:30 AM EST Tuesday/ was 19.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.9 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&