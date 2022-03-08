Vigo Co. Waste Management introduces new mobile app

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River and Wildcat Creek.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages
are rising again due to the one to over two and a half inches of
rain received from Saturday night through this morning. Minor
flooding is expected, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1045 PM
EST /945 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Tuesday /9:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
19.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Tuesday /9:30 AM EST Tuesday/ was 19.6
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.9
feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 19.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Tuesday was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vigo Co. Waste Management introduces new mobile app

  • Updated
  • 0
Vigo County Solid Waste Cleanup Days

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Solid Waste Management has a new app ready for download.

The Vigo County Recycles app will alert users to events and give tips on how to dispose of certain items. The executive director of the organization said the app has already been downloaded 1,200 times.

"We think the app is helping and that people are engaged," Karrum Nasser said. "So, whatever we can do to improve those numbers, that's what we're going to do."

You can download the app in the Apple Store and on the Google Play store.

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

