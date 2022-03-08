Vigo Co. Waste Management introduces new mobile app

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Solid Waste Management has a new app ready for download.
The Vigo County Recycles app will alert users to events and give tips on how to dispose of certain items. The executive director of the organization said the app has already been downloaded 1,200 times.
"We think the app is helping and that people are engaged," Karrum Nasser said. "So, whatever we can do to improve those numbers, that's what we're going to do."
You can download the app in the Apple Store and on the Google Play store.