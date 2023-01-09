Vigo Co. Sheriff's Office is testing license plate cameras - here's what they will be used for

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is testing out some new technology in the county.
Several license plate readers have been installed throughout the county.
The sheriff's office is doing a trial to see if the cameras would be useful in keeping the community safe.
The cameras run license plate numbers, looking for stolen cars and crime suspects.
They don't watch to see if you run a stop sign. Sheriff John Plasse says these cameras are used all over the state.
He says they can help stop dangerous people before they do more damage.
"The most recent example is the Idaho slayings. They used license plate readers to track him when he made stops which we're just finding out he made here in Indiana. So by utilizing this technology, they could track him on these license plate readers and see where he was going," Plasse said.
There are 16 license plate readers up right now.
Each camera costs $3,000 to operate per year. The sheriff's office will decide how many to keep after the trial period.