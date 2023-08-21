 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS
MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Vigo Co. Schools to join class action suit against social media companies

  • 0
Himsel on lawsuit

Vigo County Schools Supt. Chris Himsel

 Moore, Rondrell

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County held its monthly school meeting Monday night. At that meeting, leaders voted on joining a class action lawsuit.

The suit takes on social media companies, Youtube, TikTok, Snapchat, and Meta (Facebook, and Instagram.)

School Superintendent Chris Himsel says more students need mental health support since those companies have gained popularity. He proposed joining other school districts in a class action lawsuit.

The goal is to get financial compensation that would go toward mental health support for students. The suit would also force those companies to change some of their policies that impact minors.

The board approved this request.