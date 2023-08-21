Vigo Co. Schools to join class action suit against social media companies

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County held its monthly school meeting Monday night. At that meeting, leaders voted on joining a class action lawsuit.
The suit takes on social media companies, Youtube, TikTok, Snapchat, and Meta (Facebook, and Instagram.)
School Superintendent Chris Himsel says more students need mental health support since those companies have gained popularity. He proposed joining other school districts in a class action lawsuit.
The goal is to get financial compensation that would go toward mental health support for students. The suit would also force those companies to change some of their policies that impact minors.
The board approved this request.