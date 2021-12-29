Vigo Co. man avoids prison time following guilty plea to rape and strangulation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County man will serve work release time in a domestic violence and police stand-off case.
Edward Wilson has entered a plea agreement. Under the agreement, he entered a guilty plea to rape, domestic battery, and strangulation.
He will serve nine years of work release. Wilson will receive credit for the time already served. He has also been ordered to take part in anger management.
He also has to follow other conditions for sex offenders.
A judge dismissed three other counts.
Wilson was involved in an April stand-off in West Terre Haute. Police responded to a call about domestic violence.
They said Wilson was inside of the house with a gun.