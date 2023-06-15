Vigo Co. History Museum offers Thursday Tots program

The Vigo County History Center is spreading the word - history is not just for adults.
The center kicked off its Thursday Tots at the History Center program. It's geared toward children, ages 2 to 5. Preschool aged children and their parents are invited to tour the museum, participate in a fun craft or activity and grab some ice cream at the soda shop before they leave.
This is one of the children's summer program hosted by the center.
"We wanted to have families feel like they were welcome to come with their young children and offer a fun activity for them," said Suzy Quick, the museum's curator.
The program will run every Thursday from 10-11:30 a.m. through July 20.
It is free for children and $10 per adult.