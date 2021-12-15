Vigo Co. Food Inspections: Dirty dishes, roaches, and mouse droppings

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for December 5 to December 12, 2021.
Real Hacienda, 2750 S 3rd St.-(4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Cooked pork, chicken and beans found without date markings. Shredded cheese in toppings cooler found at 50-52F should be 41F or less. Several uncovered employee drinks found in kitchen. Several “clean” plates found with accumulated debris.
Hira Grocers Country Mart, 4802 US Hwy 150 W - (4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found floor tile on/in hand wash sink. Found dirt, flooring debris in hand wash sink. Found deli chubs, prepared sandwiches and various prepared food items without date markings. Found built up debris in soda nozzles.
China Wok, 3247 N 21st St – (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Open top employee drink on shelf above rice. Breaded chicken and egg rolls in walk in cooler not date marked.
Real Hacienda, 3728 Wabash Ave. - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Front hand wash sink found with spoon inside and accumulated liquid residue. Found eggs being stored above prepped prepared foods in cooler.
Idle Creek, 5353 Eldridge Rd. – (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found dirty dishes on serving line. Found plastic tubes in hand wash sink behind/in bar area.
Casey’s General Store #3767, 9700 E US Hwy- (2 Critical) Found pizza, hamburgers and chicken in hot holding without time markings. Found sanitizer buckets throughout kitchen and establishment with no sanitizer measured.
Logan’s Ribeye, 100 S Fruitridge. – (2 Critical) Slicer found with encrusted food debris. Observed employee going from loading dirty dishes to unloading clean dishes without gloves/washing hands.
Light House Mission, 1201 S 13th St - (2 Critical) Mouse droppings in storage areas and kitchen, roaches along freezers and coolers ledges. Sanitizer not measured in dish machine.
Ulloas Mexican Restaurant, 1420 Lafayette Ave. - (1 Critical) Chicken breading found sitting at room temperature (discarded)
Poplar Pub, 2800 Poplar St. - (1 Critical) Prepped foods, cut chubs and opened packages of meat found without date markings.
The Mixing Bowl, - (1 Critical) Several containers of dressing and sauces not marked with date of consumption (discarded)
Wings Etc, Terre Haute North, 1800 Ft Harrison Rd (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Ice machine found with built up pink debris.
Red Lobster #0070, 3407 S US Hwy -(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Uncovered employee drink found in kitchen on prep line near top shelf microwave.
Real Hacienda, 2141 S St Rd 46.- (1 Critical) Observed dried food on knives stored in clean rack.
Cracker Barrel #156, 429 E Margaret Dr.- (3 Non-Critical)
Delish Café East, 8775 Wabash Ave.- (2 Non-Critical)
IvyFit, 1259 N Fruitridge. – (2 Non-Critical)
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2000 Lafayette Ave. – (2 Non-Critical)
BPO Elks #86, 2125 N 25th St – (1 Non-Critical)
Oy Vey Bakery & Deli, 1803 N 3rd St (1 Non-Critical)
Holiday Inn Terre Haute, 3300 S US Hwy 41 - (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Dollar General #4894, 9580 E Hwy 40
Top Hat DBA Club Koyote, 121 E Paris Rd
Camp Naviagte, First Baptist Church, 4701 Poplar St
Ryves Hall Youth Center, 1356 Locust St
Hilton Garden Inn, 750 Wabash Ave
Sonka Irish Pub & Grub, 1366 Wabash Ave
Season’s Campground, 5995 E Sony Drive
Terre Haute Skate World, 481 W Honey Creek Dr
Water Tower Estates, 525 W Springhill Dr
Red Room Cakery, 2619 Ft Harrison Rd
Ferm Fresh, 2107 N 13th St
Sycamore Winery, 1320 Durkees Ferry Rd
Approved to Open
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 3400 S US Hwy 41
Approved to Operate at Vintage Runway Market
The Huddle Grill & Chill