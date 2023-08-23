Vigo Co. Education Foundation awards 150 teacher grants

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Education Foundation awarded 150 grants to teachers in the school corporation.
The foundation awarded 150 mini-grants, totaling more than $90,000. Recipients included teachers in grade pre-K through 12th grade.
The grants are a request by the teachers and are to be used for enhancing learning opportunities.
"So many projects are being supplemented today that wouldn't be possible with the Foundation funding or from the generosity of our community," said Jane Nichols with the foundation.