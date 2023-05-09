 Skip to main content
Vigo Co. Council approves new baggage scanners, other items in meeting

Vigo County Annex

The Vigo County Annex (WTHI File Photo: Chris Essex) 

 By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council approved several agenda items at Tuesday night's meeting.

News 10 told you the Vigo County Sheriff's Office was looking for nearly $60,000 that would go toward increasing building security worker pay. It would also increase the part-time hourly rate to match that of full-time. The council voted four to three to approve this request.

It also approved new baggage X-ray scanners for the annex and juvenile court.

Finally, the council gave the green light to commissioners for $122,000. This will go toward demolishing the former International Paper building. This facility is currently vacant and sits on the property of "the Mill" concert venue.

