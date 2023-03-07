Vigo Co. Commissioners vote on plan to use American Rescue Plan Act money

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Board of Commissioners has voted to adopt and sign its plan for ARPA funding.
The money comes from the "American Rescue Plan Act."
The plan outlines several areas of need in the county.
It was passed as an ordinance Tuesday.
The plan was presented to the Vigo County Council in the past. Commissioner Chris Switzer says while its approval isn't required - the commissioners hope to get the council's blessing.
Some of the places receiving the money are the humane society, the United Way, and Happiness Bag.
Switzer says the commissioners are ready to take the next steps to help people in the county.
"We have a lot of work to do in the next 14 16 months to make sure these projects not only get started but get completed in a timely manner. We're ready to move forward. It's a great time to be a Hautian," Switzer said.
Switzer says each individual appropriation will be presented to the county council.
The projects will need to have the proper appropriations by the end of 2025.