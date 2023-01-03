Vigo Co. commissioners kick off first-ever all-Republican session

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County commissioners started a historic chapter pm Tuesday. All three commissioners are Republican.
It's a first for Vigo County.
Tuesday was the first meeting with Chris Switzer, Mike Morris, and newcomer Mark Clinkenbeard.
They decided to hold weekly meetings this year instead of every other week.
Commissioner Switzer told us he's excited about the county's future.
"We're excited for Mark (Clinkenbeard) and ready for him to get started. He's so smart with the building trades and construction and stuff like that. As far as new council members, we're excited for them as well. Can't wait to go to the meeting tonight and see what happens," Switzer said.