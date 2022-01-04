Vigo Co. Commissioners change leadership and reduce the number of meetings each month

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -The Vigo County Commission has been reorganized, with leadership changes and when public meetings will take place.
Commissioner Mike Morris nominated Commissioner Chris Switzer for board president during a Tuesday meeting. All three commissioners approved the nomination.
After that vote, Switzer nominated Morris for vice president. The board unanimously voted to approve his nomination as well.
Instead of meeting weekly, the board will now meet on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 9 A.M.
The commissioners plan to meet on Thursday to talk about county appointments.