Vigo, Clay County residents invited to shape future of transportation: public meeting announced for new transportation plan

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local leaders want your input as they plan for the future of transportation in Vigo and Clay Counties.
The first public outreach meeting for the proposed "2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan" is happening soon.
The plan will guide the construction, operation, and maintenance of the transit network.
You'll be able to comment on the plan and how it addresses needs in the community.
The meeting is on Thursday, May 25, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the former Clabber Girl office space.
That's at 900 Wabash Avenue.