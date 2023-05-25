Vigo and Clay County residents share their opinions on future transportation plans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (THAMPO) continues its campaign to improve transportation in West Central Indiana. The organization held its first public meeting tonight.
This was the kick-off meeting for the organization's transportation plan. Tonight was all about community input and answering the public's questions.
Residents from Vigo and surrounding counties were able to review the goals, methods, and measurements for the project through 2050. Since May 15, the organization has released a survey that collects information regarding the thoughts and opinions on specific areas in the plan.
Leaders say that this input is the driving factor to help them finalize a plan. The main issue the organization is trying to address is the lack of transit to easily get people from point A to point B. It's mostly focused on Vigo and Clay counties.
Dorothy Rasche lives in Terre Haute and works in West Terre Haute. She supports the THAMPO’s goals, and hopes to see more accessibility for people outside of city limits.
"It will mean that people can become actively involved in the businesses, the non-profit groups that we have, in our entertainment," said Rasche. "They will just have the mobility, which many people don't have because they don't have a car, or because the car doesn't work, or they can't afford the gas."
The current survey is available until June 26. You can take the survey, here.
Leaders hope to hold another meeting sometime in December or January for more feedback and to discuss future plans.