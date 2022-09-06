Victim dead as police continue the search for Terre Haute shooting suspect

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The victim in a weekend Terre Haute shooting has died as police continue their search for the suspect.
The shooting happened on 8th Avenue on Saturday night.
Police haven't identified the person killed in the shooting, but they do say they have a person of interest.
Terre Haute Police are searching for Richard "Tony" Sandlin.
In part of their search, officers entered an abandoned home near the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue. At the time, witnesses told News 10 they heard police use several flashbangs.
Officers came up empty-handed.
If you see Sandlin, call 911 or call or text the US Marshal Task Force at 812-230-0295