VFW celebrates 100 years of community service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
The VFW organization is for veterans who served abroad to gather and help the community.
Terre Haute's VFW Post 972 is hosting celebrations for the anniversary.
We spoke with the post's commander, and he shared the VFW's century-long beliefs and priorities.
"I think that being part of the community is one of the most important pieces of the VFW, you know, we're in the parades, we're upfront, we support all the veterans," Andy Whitt said.
Whitt also shared that the 100th anniversary is something to be proud of, saying not many organizations can accomplish such a milestone.