Veterans honored with a Welcome Home celebration

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The VFW Post 972 honored veterans with a "Welcome Home" event on Wednesday. This was dedicated to those veterans who didn't feel welcome and appreciated when they returned home from serving.
There were tables where vets could learn about benefits they may be eligible for.
Food, snacks, and drinks were provided. One veteran said he was called names and spit on when he got back from the Korean war.
Organizers agreed that an event like this was long overdue.
"Our veterans haven't been recognized for the last 50 years, it's time," says chairperson with the Veteran Affair Services Paulane Butler.