Veteran appreciation picnic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A group of high school students at Northview in Brazil, Indiana put together a veterans appreciation picnic.
The students are a part of the Jobs for American Graduates organization which works to prevent dropout rates to those who are at a high risk.
Veterans in Clay County came out to enjoy delicious food and receive some thoughtful gifts.
Students raised money for the event through hosting various fundraisers at school. One student, Nathaniel Reedy, helped with the event and says planning the event taught him and his fellow classmates valuable skills.
"Since everyone was in different groups working all together but separate at same time so we can come up with the menu we have, the decorations also helps our planning skills and problem solving due to us having to change things during it and overall great teamwork and communication" shares