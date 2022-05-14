 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Indiana, including the following
counties, Clay, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion and Vigo.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some
low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 522 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Greencastle, Brazil, Clinton, Rockville, Newport, Cloverdale,
Fairview Park, Cayuga, Montezuma, Knightsville, Rosedale,
Harmony, Dana, Fillmore, Carbon, Universal, Bloomingdale,
Mecca, Marshall and Center Point.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Veteran appreciation picnic

  • Updated
  • 0
Veterans Picnic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A group of high school students at Northview in Brazil, Indiana put together a veterans appreciation picnic. 

The students are a part of the Jobs for American Graduates organization which works to prevent dropout rates to those who are at a high risk. 

Veterans in Clay County came out to enjoy delicious food and receive some thoughtful gifts. 

Students raised money for the event through hosting various fundraisers at school. One student, Nathaniel Reedy, helped with the event and says planning the event taught him and his fellow classmates valuable skills. 

"Since everyone was in different groups working all together but separate at same time so we can come up with the menu we have, the decorations also helps our planning skills and problem solving due to us having to change things during it and overall great teamwork and communication" shares 

