Veteran appreciation picnic

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Indiana, including the following counties, Clay, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion and Vigo. * WHEN...Until 830 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 522 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Greencastle, Brazil, Clinton, Rockville, Newport, Cloverdale, Fairview Park, Cayuga, Montezuma, Knightsville, Rosedale, Harmony, Dana, Fillmore, Carbon, Universal, Bloomingdale, Mecca, Marshall and Center Point. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&