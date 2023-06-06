Versiti Blood Center of Indiana issues emergency appeal for blood donors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Versiti Blood Center of Indiana says it has seen a drastic drop in blood donors, leading the center to issue an emergency call to action.
The center is the official blood provider for more than 100 hospitals throughout Indiana. Versiti strives for a three-day supply of available blood for those hospitals, but it currently has less than a one-day supply on the shelves. All blood types are needed, with types O-positive and O-negative most in demand.
Every two seconds, someone needs lifesaving blood to survive. One donation can save up to three lives
“25 percent of our blood collections come from our high school and college partners, meaning that when it’s summer vacation, those community blood drives are not happening,” said Dr. Alcinda Flowers, associate medical director at Versiti. “And while we anticipate this dip every year, we are also seeing fewer first-time donors walking through our doors, which is adding to an already dangerous situation.”
There are nearly 2,500 open appointments over the next seven days.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-317-916-5150 or visit versiti.org. Walk-in donors are also welcome.
Donor center locations:
- INDIANAPOLIS: 3450 N. Meridian St.
- FISHERS: 11005 Allisonville Road
- CARMEL: 726 Adams St., Suite 150
- GREENWOOD: 8739 U.S. 31 South
- TERRE HAUTE: 2021 S. Third St.
- LAFAYETTE: 2200 Elmwood Ave., Suite D-16
Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.