Vermillion, Greene counties receive criminal justice grants

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local prosecutor's offices have received Indiana Criminal Justice grants.
Vermillion county received $83,593, while Greene County got $37,764.
The grants help pay the salary of criminal justice advocates over two years.
Staff in both prosecutor's offices say they are thankful for the grant.
They say it allows their offices to offer more.
"It's just money available that we can do extra services that maybe we have not been able to do before," said Vickie Aydt, the victim advocate with the Greene County prosecutor's office.
Both offices have received this grant for over 20 years.