Vermillion county's health officer arrested for driving under the influence

  • Updated
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The woman listed as Vermillion County's Health Officer faces a driving under the influence charge.

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office confirms Dr. Paula Market was arrested earlier this afternoon.

A deputy reported she crossed the center line while driving. She consented to a drug test.

The Sheriff's Office says that test showed Barbiturates and Benzodiazepines in her system.

We've reached out to her county email for comment. We'll continue to follow the story.

