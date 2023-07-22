Vermillion county's health officer arrested for driving under the influence

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The woman listed as Vermillion County's Health Officer faces a driving under the influence charge.
The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office confirms Dr. Paula Market was arrested earlier this afternoon.
A deputy reported she crossed the center line while driving. She consented to a drug test.
The Sheriff's Office says that test showed Barbiturates and Benzodiazepines in her system.
We've reached out to her county email for comment. We'll continue to follow the story.