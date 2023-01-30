 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vermillion County teacher recognized nationally

  • Updated
  • 0

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County teacher is getting recognition on a national scale.

On Monday, Amber Pitts was awarded Teacher of the Year by Project Lead the Way.

Pitts teaches science, technology, engineering and math to k through 5 students.

She is among 40,000 teachers across the country who use Project Lead the Way programs.

Out of everyone nominated, she came out on top.

"You know, I guess that you're making a difference, but then you see this type of award, and you're like, ok, wow. What I'm doing, I need to keep doing this," Pitts said.

Recommended for you