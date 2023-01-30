Vermillion County teacher recognized nationally

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County teacher is getting recognition on a national scale.
On Monday, Amber Pitts was awarded Teacher of the Year by Project Lead the Way.
Pitts teaches science, technology, engineering and math to k through 5 students.
She is among 40,000 teachers across the country who use Project Lead the Way programs.
Out of everyone nominated, she came out on top.
"You know, I guess that you're making a difference, but then you see this type of award, and you're like, ok, wow. What I'm doing, I need to keep doing this," Pitts said.